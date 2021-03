Forest Rangers are assisting Mariaville and Otis fire departments at the fire off Beech Hill Pond Road in Dedham

DEDHAM, Maine — Maine Forest Rangers are assisting Mariaville and Otis fire departments Tuesday afternoon at a wildfire off Beech Hill Pond Road in Dedham.

Rangers are also responding to another wildfire in the Lubec area off Wilcox Road. As of around 5 p.m., they said the fire was 95 percent contained.

