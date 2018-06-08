ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - Twenty firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire are headed west to battle wildfires.

The group departed from Allenstown, New Hampshire, for Pennsylvania to join other firefighters this weekend. From there, they're headed to the northern Rockies coordination center in Montana.

Capt. Douglas Miner, of the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, tells WMUR-TV that the New England crew will be assigned to one of the 66-plus active fires in the western states.

Fire crew boss Brian Charland said the work will be challenging with firefighters working 16-hour days in steep mountains while wearing 40 pounds of gear.

