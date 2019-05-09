LYMAN, Maine — Firefighters in Lyman are jumping into action to help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Goodwin's Mills Fire-Rescue is collecting donations, including food, batteries and other supplies to send to the island nation.

The then category five storm claimed lives at least 20 people with many more still missing.

Firefighter Tyler Richardson said he was inspired to help because his wife is from the Bahamas and still has family there.

So far the department has had several donations of water, toiletries and money in the last 24 hours.

"As a whole state and New England we do a great job at helping our own when situations like this arise," Richardson said, "But I think that's what makes this country great is we step up to help everyone."

They took that message to Facebook to help get the word out.

An account has been set up with Camden National Bank to accept monetary donations.

They can be made by sending a check to Dorian Hurricane Relief c/o Camden National Bank, PO Box 1130, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Checks should be made payable to “Dorian Hurricane Relief."

"It doesn't matter if its in your community or around the world. This is what we do. We help people," Chief Roger Hooper said.

You can find a full list of requested supplies at gmfd.org.