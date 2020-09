The Maine Forest Service Engine 6200 is keeping folks back home updated on what they're dealing with in California.

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Maine Forest Service Engine 6200 is on assignment in northern California fighting wildfires in that area.

According to their continuous updates on Facebook, they've been at the Red Salmon Complex since August 27, 2020.

Their four-person crew is a wildfire that was originally 21,000 acres.

According to their updates, they've managed to get much of the flames under control.