LEWISTON, Maine — The manufacturer of a popular alcoholic drink in Maine announced Wednesday it is expanding.

Boston Brands of Maine, the maker of Fireball, is building out its production facility in Lewiston. The group is also upgrading the facility's equipment and adding 50 jobs at the plant.

The project will cost 4-million dollars total.

Andy Muschinski is the plant manager in Lewiston. He says he thinks now is the right time for expansion.

"The growth overall for our company is really the driver for our expansion. All of our products are in a good spot and we wanted to continue the growth for all the products we make at this facility," said Muschinski.

Boston Brands already employs 169 people, according to Muschinski. The expansion is expected to increase production by 20 percent.

Last year, Fireball beat Allen's Coffee Brandy for best-selling liquor in the state.

RELATED: Move over Allen's, Fireball is now Maine's biggest booze