Deputy Chief Steve Heckman from the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has been chosen to present at an international convention in April.

Heckman was selected from over 900 proposals to speak at the Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis next month.

The FDIC conference has been educating and training the fire service for 92 years. Over 34,000 fire and rescue professionals from 65 countries are able to come together at this conference to learn from world-class instructors, workshops, and industry peers.

Heckman will be presenting on fire alarm systems and unwanted alarms. He has spent over 25 years working in the commercial and industrial fire protection fields and specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of alarm systems.

The Trenton Fire Department has had Heckman on its team for more than 12 years. Heckman has a degree in Fire Science Technology and is an instructor for the Hancock County Fire Academy, Maine Fire Service Institute, and EMCC Fire Science program.

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1958 and has 21 members.