BERWICK, Maine — Several notable Maine figures expressed their condolences following the death of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who died Friday in an apartment building fire.

Sen. Susan Collins called Barnes a hero.

"Capt. Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department was a hero who lost his life while bravely seeking to save the lives of others," Sen. Collins tweeted. "Maine will be eternally grateful for his sacrifice and for all of our firefighters who face extreme danger to protect our communities."

Rep. Chellie Pingree offered comfort to Barnes' friends and family.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department," Rep. Pingree tweeted.

Gov. Janet Mills said Barnes would be "forever remembered for his courage and service to [Maine]" and asked to keep those injured in thought.