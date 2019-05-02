ORLAND, Maine — Fire Marshals say 40-year-old Sam Crawford died Monday night after escaping a fire at his home in Orland and then going back for his missing dog.

Officials say Crawford and four others escaped the house, including Cassandra Morse, 26, Alex Chaffee, 19 and Crawford's two daughters, Lillian Crawford, 9, and Ella Crawford, 5.

Crawford reportedly moved his skidder to a neighbor's property and when he returned told survivors he was going to look for his missing dog.

His body was found in the basement late Monday night in the rubble of the burned home. The dog's body has not been found.

Officials say the fire started in the garage of the home shortly after a space heater was turned on.