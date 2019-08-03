PORTLAND, Maine — Thousand of people from across the state are expected to attend a public memorial service for fallen Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes in Portland this weekend.

Barnes, 32, was killed in a four-alarm apartment building fire last Friday. Fellow firefighters said he died trying to save another firefighter.

The service will be held at Cross Insurance Arena at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Schedule

-Private Catholic Funeral at Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home

-Procession escorted by Maine State Police will carry Barnes' body up I-95 to South Portland Central Fire Station where his casket will be placed on a fire truck.

-Procession will continue across Casco Bay Bridge where Portland fire boats will salute to Cross Insurance Arena. The procession is expected to arrive by 10:15 a.m. ahead of the 11 a.m. service.

-After the public service, he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery during a private burial service with firefighters and family.

Staging Information

Any firefighters planning to line the route to the venue should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. More details about platoon lineups will be released as soon as possible. The firefighter meeting point will be located on Spring Street between High and Temple Streets

Fire departments planning to attend Barnes' funeral should fill out an online form to give organizers a better idea of attendance numbers.

Color Guard pipers and drummers can also fill out an online form if they wish to participate in the services.

Honor guards interested in participating should reach out to Chris Thomson at 207-831-6295.

Arrival and parking information

Buses carrying firefighters should drop passengers off at the intersection of Commercial and Center Streets.

Anyone using their personal vehicle to come to Portland can park in the lots located at 350 Commercial St., 167 Fore St. (Ocean Gateway), or 44 Free St. (Midtown Parking Lot).

Buses bringing people to the services should park at 6 Portland Fish Pier. The staging area is about an 11 minute walk away from the arena.

Agencies are asked not to bring fire apparatus to the memorial because of traffic and logistical concerns.

Additional information

This online listing provides information for hotel accommodations available to those attending the memorial service and planning to stay overnight in the Portland area.

Barnes' family is asking that any donations made in the late Captain's name go to the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association in Barnes' memory.

Firefighters have maintained a 24-hour constant vigil over Barnes' body. The vigil will continue uninterrupted until the services Sunday.