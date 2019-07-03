PORTLAND, Maine — A memorial service for Berwick Fire and Rescue Captain Joel Barnes will be open to the public Sunday, March 10.

Barnes passed away last Friday in the line of duty after responding to a four-alarm fire at a Berwick apartment building. He was just 32 years old.

The public memorial ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Several thousand people are expected to attend.

RELATED: 1 firefighter killed, 4 others injured in Berwick fire

RELATED: Berwick officials honor the life of Captain Joel Barnes

A two-mile procession after the ceremony will head to Calvary Cemetery where Barnes will be buried with full fire department honors. The burial service is private for family members and the Berwick Fire Department only.

Before the public memorial service, there will be a Catholic funeral mass, which will also be a private matter for just family. The procession from the private funeral mass to the venue is expected to arrive by 10:15 a.m.

RELATED: 'He died protecting one of his own' | Maine remembers Cpt. Joel Barnes

Staging Information

Any firefighters planning to line the route to the venue should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. More details about platoon lineups will be released as soon as possible. The firefighter meeting point will be located on Spring Street between High and Temple Streets

Fire departments planning to attend Barnes' funeral should fill out an online form to give organizers a better idea of attendance numbers.

Color Guard pipers and drummers can also fill out an online form if they wish to participate in the services.

Honor guards interested in participating should reach out to Chris Thomson at 207-831-6295.

Arrival and parking information

Buses carrying firefighters should drop passengers off at the intersection of Commercial and Center Streets.

Anyone using their personal vehicle to come to Portland can park in the lots located at 350 Commercial St., 167 Fore St. (Ocean Gateway), or 44 Free St. (Midtown Parking Lot).

Buses bringing people to the services should park at 6 Portland Fish Pier. The staging area is about an 11 minute walk away from the arena.

Agencies are asked not to bring fire apparatus to the memorial because of traffic and logistical concerns.

Additional information

This online listing provides information for hotel accommodations available to those attending the memorial service and planning to stay overnight in the Portland area.

Barnes' family is asking that any donations made in the late Captain's name go to the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association in Barnes' memory.

Firefighters have maintained a 24-hour constant vigil over Barnes' body. The vigil will continue uninterrupted until the services Sunday.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.