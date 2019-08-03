PORTLAND, Maine — The memorial service for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, the firefighter fatally injured in a March 1 fire, will be broadcast live on NEWS CENTER Maine both on-air and digitally this Sunday, March 10.

NEWS CENTER Maine's coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m. and last until the service's conclusion, which is expected to be around 12:30 and 1 p.m.

The service officially begins at 11 a.m., and is being held at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena which is located at 1 Civic Center Sq.

A procession carrying Capt. Barnes' casket is departing from South Portland's central fire station at about 10 a.m. and will travel across the Casco Bay Bridge, up High Street and onto Spring Street where the arena's located.

The burial service is non-public event reserved for family and colleagues.

