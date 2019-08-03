BERWICK, Maine — Multiple first response agencies throughout Maine expressed their condolences for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who lost his life Friday.

Capt. Barnes died from injuries suffered fighting a four-alarm apartment building fire in Berwick to which more than 16 departments responded.

Berwick Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow first responders and friends and family of Captain Joel Barnes, who died in the line of duty today, Friday, March 1, 2019.

Andy Leary, Berwick FD

R.I.P Joel Barnes it has been a pleasure working with you I wish I got to see you one more time but you and I always had fun at the fire dept. I always loved coming down and hanging out with you when you were on shift. Rest easy brother love you to the moon and back! I wish I got to say goodbye but all I know is you passed doing what you loved doing!

Nick Goulet, Berwick FD

Escorting my fallen brother to Concord NH

Lt. Nick Marique, Rochester NH FD

Every few days we read about the loss of a firefighter in the line of duty but never has it struck this close to home. Today we responded into Berwick for a fire like any other day. When we arrived on scene I checked in with a friend and co worker it was then I realized this was not every other day, every other fire. My heart sank with his words, this was not another news story, this was real. Friends, co workers, and acquaintances made a valiant attempt to save the life of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department today. Unfortunately tragedy prevailed and Captain Barnes was lost. What I witnessed today was heart breaking but it was handled with 100% professionalism. Prayers are needed for the men and women of the local fire service today and the family of Captain Barnes.

North Berwick Rescue

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick FD and all the mutual aid departments that responded to today’s fire. Especially to the family of Captain Joel Barnes, words cant even express our sympathies... RIP Brother

Lebanon Fire & EMS

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Berwick. Please keep the Berwick Fire Department and the family of Captain Joel Barnes in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

South Berwick Rescue

We are heartbroken about the loss of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. SBFD Engine 4 and Ladder 2 responded. Four SBFD firefighters went to local hospitals with minor injuries. RIP Captain Barnes, you are a true hero and we are all grateful for your service and sacrifice.

North Berwick Police Department

The Men and Women of the North Berwick Police Department extend their deepest sympathies to the Berwick Fire Department, the Town of Berwick, and the friends and family of Captain Joel Barnes who was killed today battling a fire on Bell Street in Berwick. Joel died a hero as he ran towards danger - putting his own safety aside - so that the lives of others may be saved. The death of any member of the public safety community is a tragedy, but one this close to home makes everyone associated with first responders hold their loved ones a little bit tighter. The streets of heaven are crowded with angels tonight - crowded by other public servants who too made the ultimate sacrifice - lining the highways and byways to salute another who joins their ranks far too soon. All those who responded to assist today are in our hearts and we wish a full and fast recovery to the four other firefighters who were injured.

Rochester NH Police Department

We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Capt. Barnes, and to all the members of the Berwick, Maine Fire Department. True #Hero

Ogunquit Fire Department

We have received the unfortunate Confirmation of a line of duty death at the Berwick fire this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our brothers and sisters in uniform especially to those at Berwick fire department and their families. Please once again keep them all in your thoughts and pray for all those involved, may they receive all the support and care they need to get through these hard times. Rest Easy Brother

York Fire Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick Fire Department.

Eliot Fire Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick Fire Dept as they mourn the loss of Capt J Barnes this afternoon during a fire on Bell St. Eliot was dispatched to the scene on the 3rd Alarm. Eng 3 had a full compliment of Firefighters to assist. We did see some overhaul work to make sure the fire was totally out.

Newington NH Fire Department

This afternoon Newington Engine 2 and Ambulance responded to an apartment building on fire in Berwick Maine. During this fire the building had a roof collapse and heavy fire. As a result firefighters were injured and one paid the ultimate sacrifice. Capt. Barnes with Berwick FD passed away from his injuries after being trapped in the building. Our thoughts and prayers are with Berwick FD and his family. Newington crews will be continuing to support Berwick FD during this tragic time.

Maine State Federation of Firefighters

The officers of the Maine State Federation of Firefighters, send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Capt Joel Barnes and the Berwick Fire Dept. Capt Barnes passed away while battling a 4 Alarm fire today.

Marc Veilleux, State Fire Marshal's Office

A sad day for the MAINE firefighting community. Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick FD lost his life while battling a 4 alarm fire in Berwick. 4 other firefighters were also injured and transported to the hospital. RIP Captain.

Maine Association of Police

We at MAP would like to express our sadness and deep sympathy to the men and women of Berwick Fire and Police departments. as well as the Sanford Regional Communications Center. Today Fire Captain Joel Barnes lost his life like so many of our fellow first responders across the country in service to his fellow man. Words cannot express the shared loss we feel as there is no finer or more scarce commodity then those who give themselves and their families to our ranks; asking for very little, however willing to give every bit of their full measure when called upon. Among the sadness in loss and preparation for another burial, we would like to mention not only the responders who experienced such tragedy, but those great people who answered the call to be of support and comfort to their brethren suffering from the trauma in this loss. There was no blue, red or yellow today; today we were One Profession, One Mission and One Family. It's been a difficult several weeks for us in all our ranks and I ask that you; in all matters, stay safe and watch out for each other. - PG

NH State Fire Marshal's Office

Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Berwick Fire Deparment and the family and friends of Capt. Barnes. #RIP

NH State Police

Thoughts and prayers with the Berwick Fire Department and the family & friends of Berwick Fire Captain, Joel Barnes. #Hero

ATF Boston

.@ATFBoston Special Agents from the Portland, Maine Field Office are on scene at a fire at an apartment building in Berwick, Maine. Tragically, Berwick Fire Department Capt. Joel Barnes was killed while battling the blaze. We offer our deepest condolences to his family.

York County EMA

Thinking of the Berwick FD. Their dept. responded to a 4-alarm fire today where 4 firefighters were injured & Captain Joel Barnes lost his life. Our deepest condolences & support go out to the department & all those who cared about Joel. We are so sorry for your loss... #Berwick

Maine Forest Rangers

Maine's Forest Rangers wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the firefighters and families at Berwick Fire for their tragic loss today. We mourn with you and are praying for a speedy recovery for those firefighters who were injured.

Portland Fire Department - Munjoy Hill

Flags lowered to half staff in honor of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department who tragically died in the line duty while battling a fire today.

Rest Easy Brother.

Granite State Fire Service Support Team

GSFSST and Concord Fire are at Concord Hospital preparing to honor Berwick Maine Captain Joel Barnes as he arrives. RIP Captain Barnes

Kezar Falls Fire Department

Our hearts are heavy today. This morning our brothers and sisters in Berwick Maine responded to a 4th alarm building fire. This brought in a total of 17 agencies from NH and Maine. During the fire a mayday was called and ultimately Captain Joel Barnes with the Berwick Fire Department lost his life in the fire.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Capt Barnes family and the men and women of the Berwick Fire Dept.

Casco Fire & Rescue

5-5-5-5.... We mourn this evening with our brothers and sisters of Berwick Fire Dept... Please keep the family of brother Capt. Joel Barnes in your thoughts. RIP sir...

South Portland Fire Department

Thoughts and prayers are with Berwick FD and Capt Joel Barnes and his family. RIP Capt, we’ll take it from here.

Cumberland Fire Department

We were terribly saddened to learn of the line of duty death of Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes this afternoon while battling a 4 alarm fire in a multi-dwelling building. We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Barnes' fellow firefighters, family, and friends.

We hope and pray that the other firefighters injured at this scene recover quickly and fully.

Topsham Fire Department

It is with deep regret that we announce the line of duty death Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick, Maine Fire Dept. Captain Barnes died from injuries sustained while operating at a 4 alarm fire this morning at 10 Bell St. Our thoughts go out to Captain Barnes’s family as well as to the members of The Berwick Fire Dept. Rest easy Capt.

Scarborough Fire Department

Thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in Berwick as they lost one of their own today. And also with the family of Captain Barnes.

New Gloucester Fire Rescue

Our hearts are with the Berwick Fire Department.

Bowdoinham Fire & Rescue

We stand in silence tonight with heavy hearts for the loss of our brother from Berwick Fire. Captain Joel Barnes was killed in the line of duty today operating at a 4 alarm fire in Berwick. Captain Barnes you stand relieved, we have the watch down here. — feeling devastated

Augusta Fire & Rescue

We ask that the Augusta community join us in thoughts and prayers for the family of Captain Joel Barnes and the Berwick Maine fire department. Captain Barnes died in the line of duty fighting a fire in an apartment building. We send our deepest condolences to all of the families and firefighters. RIP Captain Barnes never forget!

Concord NH Fire Department

The members of the Concord Fire Department join their brothers and sisters in the fire service in the Northeast and across the United States in mourning the line of duty death of Capt. Joel Barnes of the Berwick (Maine) Fire Department. Capt. Barnes was fatally injured in a four alarm apartment fire earlier today. Concord Fire Department members participated in honoring Capt. Barnes ultimate sacrifice as his body was escorted to the medical examiner's office in Concord this evening. Rest in peace.

Tom Doherty, Mechanic Falls Fire & Rescue

Today we mourn a hero. LODD Capt. Joel Barnes gave his life saving another. My deepest, most sincere condolences to the Berwick Fire. He’s family is in my heart & mind. We mourn tonight and honor him by getting back at it tomorrow. Rest In Peace Captain, your watch is complete.

Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department

RIP Captain Joel Barnes

Waterville Fire Department

It is with great sadness that we report the loss of one of our State's Firefighters. Rest in peace brother, we will take it from here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Barnes, his family, and the Berwick Fire Department as they navigate this tragedy.

Bar Harbor Fire Department

Our thought and prayers are with the family of Captain Joel Barnes, who lost his life fighting a fire this morning in Berwick.

Bangor Fire Department

Our Deepest Condolences to the family and the members of Berwick FD of our fallen Brother, Capt. Barnes. We are all one big family in the fire service and our hearts break with the news of this morning. Please keep all those involved in your prayers and thoughts and please respect their privacy as they mourn. May you rest in peace, we have it from here Capt.😢

Stark NH Fire Department

It is with heavy Hearts that we ask all our followers to say a prayer this evening for the Members of the Berwick Maine Fire Dept. and The Family of Captain Joel Barnes. Captain Barnes lost his life today in a 4 alarm fire in the Town of Berwick and 4 other Firefighters where also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. We Thank you for your prayers in advance. God Bless.

😢RIP Captain Barnes 🚒🇺🇸

Sabattus Police Department

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department. The entire Firefighting community in Maine is mourning today.

York Police Department

Our deepest condolence are with the Berwick Fire Department tonight after hearing about the loss of Captain Joel Barnes today while fighting a fire. Please keep his family, friends and the Berwick Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers.

Kennebunk Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers of Fire Captain & Paramedic Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department. Rest in peace Captain Barnes.

Kittery Police Department

The Kittery Police Department sends our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department. Captain Barnes made the ultimate sacrifice this morning and died battling a 4-alarm fire. We often have a friendly, spirited rivalry amongst police & fire departments but it is times like these that we stand as one. Godspeed, sir. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice.

Westbrook Police Department

We are saddened to hear about the line of duty death of Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. Our condolences to Captain Barnes’ family and the members of the Berwick Fire Department. RIP Captain Joel Barnes - End Of Watch March 1, 2019.

Scarborough Police Department

Berwick Fire Department suffered a line of duty death while battling a four alarm fire. Captain Joel Barnes died a hero, doing what he loved, but that doesn’t make his loss any easier. We send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the loved ones and colleagues of Capt. Barnes.

Yarmouth Police Department

YPD joins our brothers and sisters in the fire service mourning the loss of Captain Joel Barnes. Captain Barnes was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire on 3/1/2019 in Berwick. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Captain Barnes.

Westbrook Police Department

We are saddened to hear about the line of duty death of Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. Our condolences to Captain Barnes’ family and the members of the Berwick Fire Department. RIP Captain Joel Barnes - End Of Watch March 1, 2019.

Falmouth Police Department

The Falmouth Police Department shares in grieving tonight with the Berwick Fire Department. Captain Joel Barnes died today giving everything to help others. Three others were also injured.

We grieve and also are thankful for people just like Captain Barnes who are willing to answer the call at any cost! This is exactly what happened today. Knowing how we in public safety think and operate, it’s a sacrifice no one ever wants to bare. It is also proudly and willingly answering the call like Captain Barnes and his colleagues did today.

Thank you sir for your service, sacrifice and commitment to others.

Our prayers to our brothers and sisters in Red this evening. Especially to those wearing the patch pictured here of the Berwick Fire Department. Prayers of peace with the family of Captain Barnes. Thank you for your loved ones service and sacrifice in our public safety family. We grieve with you! FPD.

Farmington Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick Fire Department.

Cumberland Police Department

This is a painful reminder that our public safety family is not invincible, even here in the great state of Maine. The Berwick Fire Department suffered a terrible loss today. We join with our brothers and sisters in the fire service in expressing our condolences to Captain Joel Barnes' firehouse family, relatives, and friends.

We are diminished. 💙🌹❤️

Ogunquit Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes who died battling a building fire today.

The Firefighter’s Prayer-

When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, Give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect his property. And if according to my fate I am to lose my life this day, Please bless with your protecting hand my family this I pray.

Seabrook NH Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick Fire Department and the friends and family of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Rest In Peace Captain Barnes. #hero #LODD

Hampton NH Police Department

Our deepest Condolences to the Berwick ME Fire Dept and the family of Capt Joel Barnes. May he Rest In Peace.