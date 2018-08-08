(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Maine state representative accused of sexual misconduct with his students and student athletes could soon face an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Democratic state Rep. Dillon Bates was recently accused of manipulating students into sexual relationships,and is no longer coaching cross-country at Massabesic High School.

Accusations against Bates surfaced last week in a story published by monthly Portland magazine "The Bollard," which detailed allegations from multiple, unidentified victims. The story prompted Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon to call for Bates’ immediate resignation.

RELATED ► A state lawmaker was asked to resign. So what happens next?

A statement released today says Representative Paula Sutton of Warren will be making the formal request and asking the committee to come together immediately to investigate those allegations. Once the request is made, the House will vote on the issue. If the vote is yes, the investigation will begin and a recommendation will be made about Bates future.

The representatives term is up in the fall, he has already announced he does not plan to seek re-election.

© NEWS CENTER Maine