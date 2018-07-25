AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Nearly 130 candidates for the legislature, and one independent for governor, will have to keep waiting to get their campaign money. The Maine Ethics Commission today said it can't do anything to speed that process along.

The major problem is a mistake in wording of the budget signed last year, which unintentionally prevented the ethics commission from making payments to qualified candidates after July 1.

The director of the commission said 128 candidates have qualified for a total of $1.4 million for their campaigns, but so far can't get it.

They won't have the money to fund their campaigns until the legislature can agree to fix the mistake in the law. So far, party leaders in the house haven't been able to agree on a fix. On Wednesday, the commission explained to a few candidates that its hands are tied.

Mark Andre, a Republican candidate running to represent District 110, voiced his frustration. Andre won his primary in a recount, but that process took so long, he wasn't able to get any Clean Elections campaign money before the July fiscal year deadline.

“Until further notice I am to sit with zero dollars, possibly through November to run my campaign,” Andre said. “That inequitable situation that exists quite frankly is not in compliance with the intention of the ethics law.”

Andre says he's considered a loan to pay for the services he needs up front, but under the Clean Elections rules, candidates cannot receive private funds- even a loan to themselves.

Legislative staff members say the party leaders are still negotiating and think there could be an agreement by next week.

© NEWS CENTER Maine