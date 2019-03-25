Read the full story at necn.com

BIDDEFORD (NECN) -- A Maine startup company that makes seaweed edibles and kelp puree has a lot more money to grow its business than it did just days ago.

Over the weekend, Ocean's Balance, which has offices in Biddeford, and seaweed farms in Casco Bay, won $100,000 beating out dozens of other companies.

One of Ocean Balance's founders, Tollef Olson, says the win is huge for a small business that has no full-time employees.

"We're small enough that $100,000 is going to go a long way for us," said Olson. "We've been bootstrapping like nobody's business so this could not have come at a better time for us."