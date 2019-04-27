AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers will no longer have the option of including a picture on their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday, April 26 that it has discontinued the photo EBT program, effective immediately.

Through a program adopted by the state in 2014, Mainers under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could choose to have their picture placed on their EBT card.

But the DHHS says that the policy sometimes led to children and seniors being wrongly denied grocery purchases, since they were not pictured on the cards, which are issued to households -- not just individuals.

The DHHS said that there is "no conclusive evidence" that the use of photo EBT cards decreases fraud, citing this as a reason for the discontinuation of the program.

As of December 2018, about 20 percent of current Mainers on the SNAP program, or 19,140 people, had photo EBT cards.

People will still be able to use their photo EBT cards, but there will no longer be an option to request a photo EBT card moving forward.