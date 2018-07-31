PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A dark money group linked to Democratic mega-donors has shelled out half a million dollars to a union-backed group hoping to influence this year's Maine elections.

State campaign finance reports filed this month show that the Democracy Alliance's State Victory Fund LLC contributed $500,000 to Rebuild Maine, a group founded by Maine's largest unions.

State law doesn't require State Victory Fund to disclose its donors. Democracy Alliance spokeswoman Elizabeth Bartolomeo said the limited liability company funds state efforts to engage voters and inspire democratic participation.

The donations come as Mainers prepare to elect a new governor and parties fight over control of the Democratic-leaning House and narrowly Republican Senate. Republican gubernatorial nominee and businessman Shawn Moody and Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Attorney General Janet Mills report raising $1 million apiece.

