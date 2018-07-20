(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine duck boat companies are reviewing their safety procedures after a fatal crash in Missouri involving a duck boat where 13 people died when the boat lost control during a storm.

Maine Duck Tours posted on its Facebook page that it was taking a second look at its policies surrounding going out in inclement weather, and "always err on the side of safety and caution."

Kristopher McClure, president and CEO of Maine Duck Tours, said the staff met first thing this morning to go over safety procedures about how to handle a situation like this and avoid them altogether.

"Earlier this week we canceled all tours due to impending storms and fog," said McClure. “You think of the people and the families and the operator and their life and what they’re going through right now.”

McClure said the duck boats are strictly regulated by the United State Coast Guard, requiring life jackets for all 36 passengers the one-boat fleet can carry, plus the two crewmembers. McClure stressed that the style of boat Maine Duck Tours uses is not the World War II DUKW-style boat like the one in Missouri, but is instead a newer, more updated model.

Drivers at Maine Duck Tours are required to have a Coast Guard 100-ton master's license, as well as a DOT Commercial Driver's License Class B with passenger endorsement.

Maine Duck Tours has been operating in Portland since 2005.

