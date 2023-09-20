MaineDOT to install new sidewalk ramps in multiple towns

The towns include Berwick, Falmouth, Kennebunk, Limerick, Mechanic Falls, North Yarmouth, and Waterboro, officials say.

Multiple communities across Maine will see new sidewalk ramps installed in the coming months.

The Maine Department of Transportation wrote in a news release that it's working to install 44 new sidewalk ramps and make curb improvements in several towns.

The new ramps will be ADA-compliant.

Officials said the ramps and curb improvements will take place in Berwick, Falmouth, Kennebunk, Limerick, Mechanic Falls, North Yarmouth, and Waterboro.

This project started on Sept. 11 and is expected to be completed by Dec. 9. It'll involve sidewalk and lane closures.

"The contractor on this project is Coastal Road Repair of Westbrook. The contract amount is approximately $556,000," the release stated.