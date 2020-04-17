MAINE, USA — Maine has seen a major decrease in travels amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, there’s been a roughly 50 percent decrease in cars traveling on I-295. The Maine Turnpike Authority has seen it too.

“Our revenue is down by about half right now,” said MTA Director Peter Mills.

That decrease in traffic has brought other opportunities, however, including for major road projects to continue.

The MTA currently has 18 active projects, including a $39 million project to the York Toll Plaza. The Maine DOT has 9 active projects.

“Most of this is really good, outdoor work, where social distancing, physical distancing can, for the most part, be maintained,” said Mills.

RELATED: Maine Gov. Janet Mills orders all travelers coming to Maine quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus, COVID-19 fears

RELATED: Maine DOT adapts amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the decrease in cars on the roads, road work will also now be able to happen during the day as opposed to overnight, which comes with a roughly 25 percent premium paid to contractors.

“It will hopefully go faster because they can work more efficiently during the day with daylight,” said Paul Merrill, public information officer for MDOT.

Crews will also be able to set up concrete barriers as opposed to cones to better protect workers. Those barriers will also be able to stay up longer, eliminating the time needed for setup and takedown of cones each shift.

All projects being conducted by the Maine DOT and MTA are funded currently, however, because of the decrease in traffic, future projects remain uncertain. Those are funded through a gas tax and tolls, and that decrease in travel means money lost for future projects.

“We are planning for a 40 percent reduction in gas tax revenue over the next 6 months, and that works out to about $75 million dollars,” said Merrill.

Mills also commented on the challenge future projects may face in funding, but believes there is more than enough in reserves for crews to continue with all needed maintenance going forward.

You can find more about Maine Turnpike Authority projects by visiting its website here. You can also find information about the MDOT projects here.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.