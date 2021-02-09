Maine DHHS releases independent review recommendations for fixing child welfare system

Maine DHHS hired Casey Family Programs in June 2021 after five children died in Maine in that month alone.

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Sept. 2, 2021.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services released the report from an independent agency the state hired to review and recommend changes to the state's child welfare system.

Maine DHHS hired Casey Family Programs in June 2021 after five children died in Maine in that month alone.

The report from CFP found eight key findings:

The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

The Contribution of Turnover

The Constraints of Timeframes

Standby Staffing Patterns

Communication and Coordination with Providers

Difficulty Engaging Caregivers

Family Team Meeting Coordination

Communication between Partners: Law Enforcement & Hospitals

From those findings, CFP issued several recommendations:

It is recommended that OCFS work with a coalition of providers to support effective coordination with child welfare staff (e.g., supporting families, court and Family Team Meeting participation, sharing information, etc.) and address any identified barriers. It is recommended that OCFS establish joint protocol agreements between Law Enforcement, Hospitals and Child Welfare staff when there is suspected abuse or neglect to support communication and coordination. It is recommended that OCFS explore ways to support consistent practices, including role clarity and ongoing support for Family Team Meetings. It is recommended that OCFS explore ways to support engagement between parents and the child welfare system, such as parent partner/parent mentor programs. It is recommended that OCFS continue to examine national best practices regarding standby and after-hours practices. It is recommended that OCFS examine national best practices for assessment timeframes and ensure that whatever timeframe is selected, it is compatible with the expected workload. It is recommended that OCFS conduct an analysis of current work tasks required in an assessment and remove any unnecessary and/or redundant tasks.

“We remain committed to learning all we can from these tragic deaths and taking action to help Maine children grow up safe, healthy, and loved,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a release Thursday. “Casey Family Programs brought a wealth of experience and national perspective to this thorough review and we are comprehensively evaluating their recommendations to identify steps we can take immediately and over the long-term to protect Maine children.”

Maine DHHS said it is closely reviewing the report’s seven recommendations.

“The heartbreaking deaths of these children continue to be felt among their families, their communities, our staff, and our state as a whole,” Todd Landry, director of the Maine DHHS Office of Child and Family Services, said in a release. “Casey’s expert review will help us work with our partners throughout the child welfare system to keep children safe and support Maine families now and into the future.”

Read the full report from Casey Family Programs