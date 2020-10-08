Maine Department of Labor reinstates work search requirements for unemployment

The MDOL is requiring those filing for unemployment benefits and permanently separated from their job to engage in work search activities

AUGUSTA, Maine — Starting August 9, some Mainers applying for unemployment benefits will be required to begin searching for work. According to the Maine Department of Labor, because of "relatively low rates of COVID-19 transmission in Maine" and nearly all businesses open across the state, the Department of Labor is reinstating the work search requirement.

Mainers who are permanently separated from their employer must begin work search activities starting Monday. All those filing claims will need to either provide information on their work search activity, or attest that they are self-employed or still connected with their employer.

Those who are still connected to an employer are not required to actively search for work until 30 days after the state’s Civil Emergency Declaration ends. This also applies for those who are self employed, and plan to continue self employment.

There are new changes taking effect this week to Maine’s unemployment system. Work search requirements are reinstated for many filing claims. I’m live outside the Maine Department of Labor with what you need to know @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/6BKbPxXcx4 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 10, 2020

The Department of Labor says work search activities are:

Attending a job fair/virtual job fair hosted by a CareerCenter

Participating in CareerCenter virtual reemployment services

Participating in a CareerCenter virtual workshop

Applying for a job for which you are reasonably qualified

Interviewing for a job for which you are reasonably qualified

Contacting an employer to inquire as to whether the employer is hiring

Participating in professional job-related education or skills development

Participating in networking events related to a job or occupation for which you are reasonably qualified

Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement “While our economy continues to gradually reopen and more people are now able to return to work, we know that many families are still grappling with the unique economic hardships caused by COVID-19."