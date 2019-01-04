FARMINGTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Maine Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) are holding a week-long public hearing at the University of Farmington on CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project. This is the $1 billion, 145-mile power line proposed to be built through western Maine.

The project would upgrade the existing power corridor north of Lewiston and then extend it through the north woods west of "the forks" and into Quebec.

Power made by hydro-Quebec dams would then go directly to Massachusetts as part of that state's aim to reduce its carbon footprint.

Governor Mills office's press release on the hearing says its intention is to discuss these four major topics:

The impacts on the scenic character and existing uses Potential impacts on wildlife habitat and fisheries Alternatives to the CMP corridor Proposed compensation for impacts and mitigation of impacts

Gov. Mills is backing the project because she says it will benefit Maine, by lowering CO-2 emissions from Massachusetts. She also says there are hundreds of millions of dollars in payments from CMP over the next 40 years.

The Public Utilities Commission has thrown their support behind the $1 billion to build CMP power line corridor.

Schedule