MAINE, USA — Maine's congressional delegation wants more information from the federal government before ocean managers release a new plan designed to protect endangered whales. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working on new rules to protect North Atlantic right whales, and the regulations will likely impact Maine's lobster fishery.

The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. The four members of Maine's delegation said Wednesday they want information from NOAA about how how new findings will be incorporated into the draft rules. The members also said they're frustrated that NOAA hasn't acknowledged the role Canadian fisheries pose to the right whales.

