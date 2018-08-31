ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Whenever asked about late Maine Black Bear, Darius Minor, head coach Joe Harisymiak said he and his staff would do whatever they can to be there for his family.

On Thursday night, they did just that. Honoring the first year student while 18 of his family members looked on.

"We decided to fulfill a promise that I made to him to be here today and we decided to instead of just one, we came as the family," Minor's cousin, Rob Otey, said.

Otey also said he helped Darius through the entire recruitment process and went on every visit with him, except the one to Maine. When Minor got back from Orono, he told Otey it felt like home.

Otey said they discussed how far it was from home in Virginia and how cold it got, but Minor held onto that home feeling and decided to be a Black Bear.

"I’m a Darius fan. Whether he played for the Black Bears, Virginia t\Tech, Florida State. That’s my team." Otey said with a smile.

Otey, along with other family members took the field for a moment of silence pregame. That moment of silence will happen at every CAA home game this week, Harisymiak told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The team also wore stickers with Minor's initials and number on their helmet, ran photos of him on the score board before the game, and the cheerleading squad wore his high school colors and a tank top with his name and number.

It was an emotional night but also an exciting one as college football is officially back in Maine.

One Maine student athlete was even supporting the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Maeve Carroll plays for the Maine women's basketball team but her brother plays football at New Hampshire.

Carroll and her family were wearing matching T-Shirts with her brother's name and number on them, because the siblings have a deal.

"So when football is here I root for UNH but when basketball is there he roots for Maine," Carroll said.

The Black Bears hit the road for the next few weeks and return home on October 6 to take on the Villanova Wildcats.

© NEWS CENTER Maine