x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Maine deer, turkey hunts get started for fall

The archery season for deer begins on Saturday with the “expanded archery” part of the hunt.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MAINE, USA — Two of Maine’s most popular fall hunting seasons are getting started. 

The archery season for deer begins on Saturday with the “expanded archery” part of the hunt. During this part of the deer hunt, it’s legal to hunt deer via archery in designated parts of the state. 

The main archery season for deer starts in October and the firearms season starts in November. The fall wild turkey hunt also starts for the year on Monday. 

Hunters are able to harvest wild turkey all over the state except for far northern Maine. 

Related Articles