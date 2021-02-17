State of emergency extended through March 18

For the 12th time, Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of emergency declaration an additional 30 days

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday extended the state of emergency proclamation an additional 30 days through March 18 as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Despite improving public health metrics, Mills said in a statement that Mainers need to continue to be careful and remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 as the state works to vaccinate the population and confront variants of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC confirmed a second case of the more contagious variant that originated in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7, in Maine.

“Maine continues to see improved public health metrics as we turn the corner on recent surges. It’s important still, as we confront a variant of the virus and as we work around the clock to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, that Maine people continue to be careful,” Mills said in a statement. “I urge all Maine people to take the steps we know that keep everybody safe — wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings. These things will keep us all safe during the pandemic and give us a better shot of getting back to normal sooner.”

The decision to extend the proclamation, which allows Maine to deploy all available resources to respond to and contain COVID-19, "is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations," the administration said, citing the National Governors Association. Vermont’s state of emergency was extended on Monday, for example.