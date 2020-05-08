Maine court hears arguments about bid to stop hydro plan

Parties have requested that the court decide on the matter by the end of August.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court heard arguments about the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.

Wednesday's arguments concerned the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), which calls for the construction of a 145-mile high-voltage power line from Mount Beattie Township on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) granted the project a key certificate it needed to move forward, but petitioners gathered enough signatures to put the approval up for a statewide vote.

Central Maine Power has proposed the transmission line. Avangrid Networks, CMP’s parent company, sued the state of Maine with a claim the citizens' initiative was unconstitutional and the vote should be barred.

The issues presented in court Wednesday included:

Whether a constitutional challenge of the initiative is ripe after the initiative has been certified by the Secretary of State but before it is presented to the electorate

Whether the initiative exceeds the initiative power of citizens under article IV, part 3, § 18 of the Maine Constitution because it reverses a final agency order

Whether an injunction should be granted prohibiting a vote on the initiative

Parties have requested that the court decide on the matter by the end of August.