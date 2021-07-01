'Unity, solidarity, and peace,' | Maine Council of Churches calls for candlelight vigil in response to Capitol riots

The Maine Council of Churches invited people to light a candle outside their home for 15 minutes at 7 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Council of Churches invited people via Facebook to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil Wednesday night in response to the riots in Washington, D.C.

"In the wake of the horrific events unfolding in our nation's Capitol Building this afternoon, we are calling on Maine's congregations, people of faith, and people of good will to come together tonight at 7pm for an outdoor candlelight prayer vigil for unity, solidarity, and peace--a peace that's built with justice and a justice that's guided by love," the organization posted on its Facebook page.

The council invited people to gather outside their houses of worship, or stand outside their homes or places of businesses. They asked people to hold a lit candle and remain in a "spirit of prayer" for 15 minutes.

"Even if you are standing by yourself, know that you are not alone. We will be standing together in the Spirit, unified by our love of neighbor and Creator and by our commitment to establishing a peaceful and just community and nation where grace, dignity, respect, truth and compassion are protected and preserved."

ME Council of Churches called on people to light candles at 7 pm "for unity, solidarity, and peace--a peace that's built with justice and a justice that's guided by love." 1: Laura Santilli 2: Michelle Cyr Taylor @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine #DCRIOTS pic.twitter.com/9keECA7Hv6 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 7, 2021

A few people posted pictures of their candles in the comments of the original post.

"5 candles...one for each of my boys....the youngest who was home joined me," wrote Michelle Cyr Taylor, who lives in Dedham.

The council asked anyone gathering in groups to practice social distancing and to wear masks, in accordance with public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The council asked people to share their photos or videos.