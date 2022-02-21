Maine Correctional Center resident has died

Renaldo Jones, 30, of Presque Isle died Tuesday, more than 2 months after he was allegedly assaulted by his cellmate.

PORTLAND, Maine — An inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham died Tuesday.

Renaldo Jones, 30, of Presque Isle was serving a 30-month sentence for theft at the Windham facility, Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson Anna Black said Tuesday in a news release. He began serving his sentence in January 2022.

The attorney general's office and the state medical examiner were notified, according to the release.

No additional information was provided in the news release.

According to an article published Feb. 21 by the Portland Press Herald, Jones reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was allegedly assaulted by a cellmate shortly after he arrived at the facility.

Jones was brought to Maine Medical Center for treatment, where his condition remained serious nearly a month after the incident took place, the article states.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday that the Maine State Police criminal investigation division is called to investigate in-custody death.

However, "due to confidentiality statutes related to protected medical information, the DOC cannot comment further on the location of Mr. Jones' death," Black said later in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time, Moss said.