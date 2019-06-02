SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Parents in South Portland are outraged over a vape shop that opened right across the street from the Mahoney Middle School late last year.

Concerned citizens and city leaders met Tuesday night to discuss how to best address the issue and a possible ordinance to prohibit such establishments in close proximity to schools.

“How were they able to get a license to open that close to a school?” one parent asked from the podium.

The conversation surrounding the issue has been going on since December, but the city held the meeting Tuesday night to allow members of the public to come forward.

City Councilor Sue Henderson, who suggested holding the meeting, fears the Portland Smoke and Vape shop could be a bad influence on kids.

“It's legally there, but is that the message we want to give?” Henderson said.

It is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase tobacco or vape products in Maine, after a law to raise the minimum age passed last year.

Vaping has become a huge trend among teens and young adults across the country.

Teens are now far more likely to use e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The same study found 30.7 percent of teens who use e-cigarettes started smoking traditional cigarettes within six months.

Councilor Henderson said that is why she wants to send a message to teens in the city.

“This is not what we want for you,” she said. “We want something better for you. We would like you not be addicted to products to help somebody make a buck.”

Maine law prohibits new liquor licenses within 300 feet of schools.

There is currently no law regarding tobacco, e-cigarettes or vape sales near school zones.

Presenters at Tuesday's meeting explained that the creation of an ordinance to prohibit vape shops near schools is still doable. However, city officials fear it could be an uphill battle addressing federal regulations.