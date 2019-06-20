AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine is a step closer to ditching presidential caucuses for a primary system that would implement ranked choice voting.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Maine Senate followed suit of the House and passed L.D. 1083, "An Act To Implement Ranked-Choice Voting for Presidential Primary and General Elections in Maine".

Sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, the bill is designed to establish a primary election in Maine for the presidential race. This election would use ranked choice voting to determine the front-running candidates.

The bill would also require that ballots cast for presidential electors during the general election use the ranked choice method, as well.

The bill that spells out in Maine code that primary voters will rank candidates is awaiting a final Senate vote. If the bill is passed, Maine would be the first state in the U.S. to use ranked choice voting for presidential primaries and elections.

Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates on a ballot with provisions for extra voting rounds and last-place candidate eliminations to ensure a majority winner.

The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting says that the process gives Maine voters more of a voice and choice in elections, while those opposed to it say it is unconstitutional.

Ranked choice voting caused controversy in Maine during the 2018 midterm elections after Democrat Rep. Jared Golden replaced Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in office.

Maine voters in 2016 approved ranked voting, but the system is limited to federal races and primaries.

The bill awaits signature by Gov. Janet Mills who has not yet made clear where she stands on the issue.

The entire bill reads as follows: