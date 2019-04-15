Read the full story at necn.com

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NECN) -- Throwing breadcrumbs to birds is a timeless activity for kids. But what if that pastime landed you a fine of up to $50?

That could be a reality in South Portland, Maine, where city councilors are considering enacting a law that would do just that.

"The food they're supposed to eat is grass and bugs," said City Councilor Maxine Beecher.

Beecher says she thinks the birds in the city's Mill Creek Park are "beautiful" and her kids loved feeding them.