AUGUSTA, Maine — A new partnership in Maine is aiming to help some of the people in the state who are experiencing homelessness.

The partnership, between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and MaineHousing, will help improve housing opportunities for MaineCare members -- in particular, those facing chronic homelessness and struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

The announcement from the DHHS comes after the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services selected Maine to participate in the federal program, designed to enhance living options for people using Medicaid.

During the program, CMS will provide Maine with technical assistance, focusing on how to address homelessness and provide greater community support for members with chronic or complex health needs. As a result, Maine DHHS and MaineHousing will be able to improve their sharing and tracking of data to figure out what solutions are needed to help these members.

According to the DHHS and MaineHousing, research shows that housing is a critical social and economic measure to improving health.

An estimated 2,454 MaineCare members, or 1,830 households, are currently experiencing homelessness or living in homeless shelters.

RELATED: Locals take to the Bangor streets to raise money for the homeless

RELATED: Push-back expected on three proposed sites for new Portland homeless shelter