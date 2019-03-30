AUGUSTA, Maine — Dozens of veterans and their families gathered at the State House Friday to honor those who fought and died in the Vietnam War.

State records show that 48-thousand Mainers served in the military during the Vietnam War, and 343 of them were killed. 11 are still missing.

"I have a bronze star and am happy to be a Vietnam veteran. And I'm very pleased to be a Vietnam veteran today, because when I first got home it wasn't like this at all," said army veteran Jack Weinstein.

March 29 is officially Vietnam Remembrance Day.

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's Adjutant General Douglas Farnham spoke at the State House to remember the long war overseas.

"The war effort was being publicly protested, and you still served," said Farnham. "A lot of you didn't understand the upheaval but wore the uniform with pride and returned to a place very different from when you left."

About 45 Vietnam veterans were given certificates, veterans pins, and coins as a "thank you" from the state for their service.

NEWS CENTER Maine is told there are still thousands of Vietnam veterans in Maine who have not yet been officially welcomed home.