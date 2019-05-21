AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of measles in Maine on May 20 -- the first since 2017.

The CDC sent out the notice on Tuesday, May 21. The case reportedly involves a school-aged child from Somerset County who is vaccinated, did not have any serious complications, and is fully recovered from the disease at this point.

The CDC has since notified all facilities where potential exposure to the contagious disease may have happened. They are working with these facilities to make sure any individuals potentially exposed to the disease are aware of the risk.

Individuals at these locations on these dates and at these times could have been exposed to measles:

Madison Junior High School from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30; Wednesday, May 1; Thursday, May 2; Friday, May 3

from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30; Wednesday, May 1; Thursday, May 2; Friday, May 3 Madison Junior High School’s Baseball Field from 2:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2

from 2:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 Madison Junior High School’s Baseball Field from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4

from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 Madison Area Memorial High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30; Wednesday, May 1; Friday, May 3

from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30; Wednesday, May 1; Friday, May 3 Waterville Pediatrics from 7:50-10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 2

from 7:50-10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 Redington Fairview Emergency Department from 9:30 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, May 4

from 9:30 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, May 4 Redington Fairview Emergency Department from 12:01 a.m.-2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 5

from 12:01 a.m.-2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 Redington Fairview Emergency Department from 2:25-5:25 p.m. on Monday, May 6

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles should review their vaccine history and monitor for symptoms, which include:

fever

cough

runny nose

red, water eyes

rash that spreads from the head to the trunk to the lower extremities

Measles can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and death. The disease is transmitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Infected people are contagious from four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards.

The virus can remain alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air. The incubation period is usually 10 to 14 days, but it can be as long as 21 days.

The CDC says that anyone who is not immunized or does not know their measles immunization status should get vaccinated with "at least one dose of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect from subsequent exposures."

As of today, 880 cases of measles have been confirmed in 24 states.

The last reported case of measles in Maine was in 2017 when an individual acquired the disease after traveling overseas.

The Maine CDC was also notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on April 1 of a confirmed case of measles in a Massachusetts resident who had visited two businesses in Maine.

For more information about measles from the Maine CDC, click here.