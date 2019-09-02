SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Around $1,000 has been raised so far for the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association after a pancake breakfast in South Portland.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, dozens of cadets from the Coast Guard Group Portland Division (CGGPD) held a combined breakfast fundraiser and food drive at the American Legion.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Chief Petty Officers Association, New England Chapter, through which the funds will be distributed to Coast Guard families affected by the U.S. Government Shutdown.

Organizers of the breakfast say Coast Guard families still face considerable anxiety and uncertainty because the government may shut down again next week.

“They’re happy we’re doing this,” said CGGPD instructor, Emily Cowperthwaite. “It’s not just for the Coast Guard’s men and women but also the community in general.”

The volunteers planned to donate non-perishable food items collected during the breakfast to the Chief Petty Officers Association’s food pantry Saturday afternoon.