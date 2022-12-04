'Turn the lights teal' a sign of support for sexual assault survivors

Maine has a 24-hour sexual assault crisis and support line. The number is 1-800-871-7741.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTHROP, Maine — April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to point out that one in five Mainers will experience some type of sexual violence in their lifetimes.

In central Maine, a number of local businesses are serving as a light in the community, spreading the word that help and resources are available 24/7 for survivors of sexual abuse.

Teal lights are on display in storefronts up and down Main Street, including at the Freckle Salvage Company, which sells, gifts, decor, and vintage items. Owner Nicki Stanford said the lights will let survivors of sexual violence know they don't have to live in silence.

"It's important for us to talk about it," Stanford said.

Eighty businesses and police departments from Winthrop to Hallowell are participating in the "Turn The Lights Teal" campaign this month, a powerful message of support for the nationally recognized symbol of sexual assault awareness.

The store is also donating sales to the nearest dollar to the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.

The center serves about 3,500 people annually in Somerset and Kennebec counties, providing one-on-one counseling and support group services to children and adults. Executive Director Donna Strickler said the campaign is helping raise awareness about the center's 24-hour helpline.

"People who go into these businesses, may not even know about our services," Strickler explained.

According to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, 14,000 Mainers experience sexual violence each year, but only a fraction of those sexual assaults or attempted sexual assault cases get reported to law enforcement officials.

"We want them to know they can reach out to our services, regardless if they chose to report," Strickler added.

"I think the quicker you get in there and get people advocacy and resources can lessen the trauma, but it's never going to go away completely," Stanford, who has supported the center with fundraising and donations in the past, said.

If you ever need help, Maine has a 24-hour sexual assault crisis and support line. The number is 1-800-871-7741.

NEWS CENTER Maine is also a sponsor of the 11th annual "One in 5K" event, which will take place in Oakland on Sunday, April 24, benefiting the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center.