KITTERY, Maine — People are stocking up on paper goods and food in case they have to stay home. For many store owners, it has become a challenge to keep the shelves stocked.

That's the case for one Kittery-based company and the high demand for their product is something the founders say they didn't see coming.

"We were kind of shocked that we hadn't even thought of 'oh they're going to come looking to us.' We were like 'what's going on?'"

Since January, Jennifer Scism and her husband David Koortis have been paying close attention to their supply chain.

"Just making sure all our ingredients would get here," she said.

Like many business owners, they aren't sure how the spread of the coronavirus could affect their business.

They launched Good to Go in 2014, making gourmet dehydrated meals, like Mexican quinoa.

"We made the product for hikers and backpackers and that is our core."

They didn't know then that their recipes would eventually provide more than energy for a hike.

"We just saw our website go through the roof," she said.

But peace of mind too.

As we all learned more about the coronavirus, they started to see their sales spike.

"It was so dramatic two weeks ago that we literally were like oh my gosh people are really- they're starting to panic and I think that was a little upsetting for us because you want to be prepared but being scared, it's hard and I don't want to think of people running in fear."

Last fall they created preparedness packs with meals that can last up to five years.

"I mean we're New Englanders, we live here in Maine we have power outages, storms, it's good to be prepared for any of those," said Koortis.

The irony not lost on Scism and Koortis who admit they weren't prepared for the surge in business.

David Koorits was an emergency room nurse before he opened the business with his wife. He says he still works in the ER a few days a month because he enjoys patient care.

He and many other health officials are recommending proper handwashing right now as with any cold or flu season. He says it's important to wash your hands for twenty seconds or more.

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR: Talking to your kids about the coronavirus