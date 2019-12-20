BOWDOIN, Maine — A Maine school bus driver and student saved an 80-year-old man trapped in a ditch under an overturned mower.

CentralMaine.com reports Connie Lailer was at the end of her bus route in Bowdoin on Wednesday morning when she spotted Edwin Tynes in a ditch.

A school transportation official says Lailer reported the emergency and then waded into the icy water to lift the tractor off Tynes with the help of a high school student.

Tynes was taken to a nearby hospital he was discovered to be suffering from hypothermia.

A hospital spokesperson says they have no information about his status as of Wednesday night.

RELATED: Sailors stranded at sea speak of Coast Guard search, holding on for life during rescue

RELATED: Falmouth Fire, EMS rescue dog trapped in storm drain