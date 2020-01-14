Maine broadcaster Kim Block announced Tuesday that she is leaving WGME after 39 years with the station.

In a post on WGME's website, Block said a little over a year ago, she suffered a concussion by slipping on an ice patch in her driveway. She said the next day she "began suffering with unrelenting vertigo, nausea, pounding headaches, severe photophobia and hyperacusis - sensitivity to light and noise."

"I still need time to continue healing and I'm going to be taking it," Block said.

According to her bio on the WGME website, Block specialized in medical/health reporting.

Throughout her career she received numerous awards including two New England Emmy awards, two Edward R. Murrow awards and numerous Associated Press and Maine Association of Broadcaster awards.

According to WGME, Block was the first woman inducted into the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2002, and is the recipient of the University of New England Deborah Morton Award and the YWCA's "Women of Achievement" award.

WGME said Block was the recipient of the 2017 Girl Scouts of Maine "Distinguished Woman of the Year" award and was also recognized as the Cromwell Center's "Person of the Year" in 2012 for her years of community service in Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine would like to wish Kim Block well in her recovery, as well as thank and congratulate her on her many contributions to Maine journalism.