AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills has approved a bill to rename a Maine bridge after fallen state trooper Det. Benjamin Campbell.

Mills signed the bill, introduced by Sen. Jim Dill (D-Old Town), on Wednesday, June 19. It had passed in a bipartisan roll call vote.

The bridge that will be renamed is in Indian Purchase Township, next to Campbell's hometown of Millinocket. It is on Route 11 and is currently called the 'West Branch Bridge'.

Dill's bill will name the bridge 'Detective Benjamin Campbell Bridge'.

Campbell was killed in early April this year when he was helping a stranded motorist on the side of I-95. A wheel from a passing logging truck came off, hitting and killing him in an accident.

Campbell is survived by his wife and son, who was six months old at the time of his passing.

