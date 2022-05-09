Maine breweries feeling effects of carbon dioxide shortage

"Unless you like flat beer then CO2 is a key part of the brewing process," Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild, said.

MAINE, USA — A national carbon dioxide shortage is starting to put a strain on the food and beverage industries. Some CO2 suppliers said they've been unable to fill orders or can only partially fill them.

The shortage is putting a particular strain on some of the more than 160 licensed breweries across the state of Maine.

Sean Sullivan is the executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild.

"It's kind of like if you made a huge batch of cookie dough and then someone said, 'I can't get you, you know, cookie sheets until next week,'" Sullivan said.

CO2 is used for a number of steps in the beer brewing process. For example, it's used to carbonate the beer, push it throughout the brewery, pack it into cans, and wash out the kegs.

"Unless you like flat beer then CO2 is a key part of the brewing process," Sullivan said.

He explained that it's the perfect storm of issues that are causing this shortage.

"Most CO2 that brewers use is created as a by-product of ethanol, petroleum, ammonia plants, and it's captured there and it's put into these bulk containers and then shipped around the country. Unfortunately, it's often shipped via rail cars, and with all the supply chain challenges those costs have gone up, as well as being more difficult to pull together," Sullivan said.

Matt York is Mason's Brewing Company's lead brewer. He said while they haven't been hit as hard by the shortage, their CO2 deliveries have been more spaced out recently.

"Man, if we ran out of CO2, I mean we'd just -- it would have to be a shutdown probably," York said.

But he said it's always a relief when the delivery truck shows up.

"It definitely has gotten a little lower than we normally would which is definitely nerve-racking at times," York said.

A delivery driver for NuCO2 said he's also been seeing the effects of the shortage, only making about half of his normal deliveries lately.

Fortunately for consumers, this shortage has yet to affect beer prices, according to Sullivan.

"I've not seen or heard brewers doing that at this point. I think they're eating the cost as it stands," Sullivan said, adding he anticipates the problem will get worse as another plant that produces the CO2 used by brewers is expected to shut down this fall.