RAYMOND, Maine — Leaders of Maine's Boy Scouts councils are responding to concerns after the national Boy Scouts of America organization announced plans to file for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the organization is facing a number of lawsuits over sexual assault allegations.

RELATED: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection amid sex abuse lawsuits

A national spokesperson said part of the 'restructuring' would seek to create a compensation fund for victims of abuse.

Local officials would not respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's requests for comments Tuesday, but did take to social media to reach parents.

"The national restructuring does not impact Pine Tree Council and our operations," the council posted to its Facebook page. "We remain steadfast and dedicated to the timeless programs of scouting and the development of tomorrow's leaders."

Officials said in statements that local councils are financially independent.

Both the Pine Tree Council and Katahdin Area Council in Maine posted coordinated statements to their social media pages ensuring that 'scouting programs will continue' and are 'safer now than ever before.'

Those statements did not directly address the sexual assault allegations plaguing the national organization.

RELATED: Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

However, the Pine Tree Council said in another post that 'youth protection training and criminal background checks are mandatory for all registered volunteers and staff.'

There were more than 50 cases of sexual abuse across the state of Maine dating back to the 1960s through the early 2000s, according to the Abused in Scouting Organization.

Katahdin Area Council, Boy Scouts of America The Council Office will be closed for President's Day. We will resum... e regular business hours on Tuesday, February 18th. Have a great weekend and for those of you starting school vacation, a wonderful break.

Click here to read more about reporting abuse within the Boy Scouts of America organization.