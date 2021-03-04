Maine border patrol agents assisting at Southwest border

More than 300 agents have deployed, many from the Northern and Coastal sectors of the state of Maine.

MAINE, USA — More than 300 Customs and Border Patrol Control agents from Maine have deployed to assist at the Southwest Border due to the increase in traffic there.

According to NBC News, more than 18,500 unaccompanied children crossed the border in March. This is 60% more than the previous record high in May 2019.

Customs and Border Patrol Spokesperson, Mike Niezgoda said in a statement: "CBP seeks to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities by transnational criminal organizations and ensure our personnel are properly equipped to maintain border security."

He added that he couldn't share specific numbers and percentages of the agents deployed, but said they were primarily from Northern and Coastal sectors.