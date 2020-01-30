MAINE, Maine — Maine lobsters need to arrive alive at their destinations, and a proposal before the Maine Legislature is aimed at making it more certain that happens.

Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic introduced a bill on Tuesday that would exempt truck drivers from transporting live lobsters from some hours-of-service restrictions.

Vitelli said the proposal would extend an exemption already granted to transporters of potatoes, broccoli and livestock.

