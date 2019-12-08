SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The commanding officer for a South Portland-based U.S. Coast Guard cutter was permanently relieved from his position last Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said Monday that Chief Warrant Officer Joshua L. Horne was replaced due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Chief Warrant Officer P. W. Morkis was tapped to assume temporary command of the cutter Marcus Hanna, while Chief Warrant Officer Horne was assigned to the Coast Guard's northern New England sector.

The decision was handed down by Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson.

Horne's former duty was described as being "charged with the ultimate responsibility of the safety of the crew and the safe navigation of the cutter."

The Marcus Hanna, a 175-foot buoy tender, has a crew of 24.