Maine's astronaut Jessica Meir will step out of the international space station for some more spacewalks this month.

Meir and astronaut Christina Koch will step into space on Wednesday, and again next Monday to install new batteries that store energy generated by the space station's solar array.

You might remember, Meir and Koch made history together back in October when they were the first all-female team to do a spacewalk.

You can read more about that spacewalk HERE.

