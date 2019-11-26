Astronaut Jessica Meir might be living on the International Space Station, but she won’t miss out on Thanksgiving!

Dr. Meir, Christina Koch, and Andrew Morgan took to Instagram to share with the world what their holiday meal will look like in space.

For Thanksgiving dinner, the astronauts will have turkey, green beans, cornbread dressing, and macaroni and cheese they’ll rehydrate with water.

For special occasions, NASA sends the astronauts a can of jellied cranberry sauce.

Dr. Meir recalled having Thanksgiving in the county:

"To me, Thanksgiving is all about family. I grew up in a family with five kids, and as a first generation American, my family had to learn to put on a Thanksgiving feast. I have a lot of fond memories of growing up, eating with all of my siblings and having a great time. As I got older and lived in various places, Thanksgiving turned into an even broader extended family. I have adopted families all over the country. So I’ll be thinking this year about everyone down on the ground celebrating together."

