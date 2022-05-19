Maine Army National Guard holds deployment sendoff ceremony

The 120th Regional Support Group of the Maine National Guard is preparing for a nearly year-long deployment in Poland.

ORONO, Maine — Family and friends of about 80 members of the Maine Army National Guard gathered Thursday in the field house at the University of Maine for a sendoff ceremony.

The 120th Regional Support Group of the Maine Army National is being deployed to Poland for a year-long mobilization. This mission is in support of the U.S. Army Europe's Atlantic Resolve.

The soldiers will conduct base support operations for a number of units transitioning through the European theater. The mission of the Atlantic Resolve is to build readiness, increase interoperability, and enhance bonds between ally and partner militaries with multi-national training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania, according to a release. U.S. units have supported the Atlantic Resolve in rotations for eight years.

Alexander Clifford, the 120th Regional Support Group's Operation Sergeant Major, said soldiers have been preparing for this mission for the last year.

"Our daily operation will be to take care of emerging requirements if we need to build or provide for more soldiers coming in, and soldiers move around the area to do different parts of the exercise," he said. "And so we'll be taking care of those logistical needs to coordinate for them being fed, places for them to stay, and places for them to park their vehicles."

Clifford added that it would be a meaningful and worthwhile mission.

The group is expected to deploy sometime this weekend.